SOCAR president holds bilateral meetings at Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Conference
Energy
- 23 October, 2025
- 15:03
President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a series of bilateral meetings in Ashgabat during the 30th International Conference and Exhibition "Turkmenistan Oil and Gas – 2025," Report informs, citing SOCAR.
The meetings were held with senior representatives of Uzbekneftegaz, QazaqGaz, Dragon Oil, Chimcomplex, Yug-Neftegaz, NIGC (National Iranian Gas Company), and the Chamber of Commerce and Investment of Afghanistan.
During the discussions, the sides reviewed existing partnership relations and exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.
Latest News
16:01
Photo
SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovationEnergy
15:59
Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiersOther countries
15:50
Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026Infrastructure
15:49
Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic bankingFinance
15:42
Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%Finance
15:25
Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026Education and science
15:24
Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasmKarabakh
15:17
Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%Finance
15:12