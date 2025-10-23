Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    SOCAR president holds bilateral meetings at Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Conference

    Energy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 15:03
    SOCAR president holds bilateral meetings at Turkmenistan Oil and Gas Conference

    President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a series of bilateral meetings in Ashgabat during the 30th International Conference and Exhibition "Turkmenistan Oil and Gas – 2025," Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    The meetings were held with senior representatives of Uzbekneftegaz, QazaqGaz, Dragon Oil, Chimcomplex, Yug-Neftegaz, NIGC (National Iranian Gas Company), and the Chamber of Commerce and Investment of Afghanistan.

    During the discussions, the sides reviewed existing partnership relations and exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

    Rövşən Nəcəf bir sıra xarici şirkətlə əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Президент SOCAR обсудил перспективы сотрудничества с зарубежными компаниями в Ашхабаде

