SOCAR Polymer's export revenues surge by nearly 8%

In 2025, SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), exported products worth $255.6 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

According to the monthly Export Review by the center, the figure is $18 million, or 7.6%, higher compared to 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for 2025 grew by 8.1% year-on-year, reaching $3.6 billion.