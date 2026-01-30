Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    SOCAR Polymer's export revenues surge by nearly 8%

    Energy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:08
    SOCAR Polymer's export revenues surge by nearly 8%

    In 2025, SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), exported products worth $255.6 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

    According to the monthly Export Review by the center, the figure is $18 million, or 7.6%, higher compared to 2024.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for 2025 grew by 8.1% year-on-year, reaching $3.6 billion.

    Ötən il "SOCAR Polymer" ixrac gəlirlərini 8 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    SOCAR Polymer увеличила экспортные доходы почти на 8%

