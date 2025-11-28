SOCAR Polymer boosts exports to $223M in ten months

SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), exported products worth $223.3 million in January–October of this year, according to the November issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

The figure is 2.1% higher compared to the first ten months of 2024.

For reference, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 6.6% during the same period, reaching $3 billion.