SOCAR provided drill operations length 26 409 meters in 2016

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) in January-March 2016 made drilling operations length 26 409 m.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, all of them are operational works.

In March SOCAR carried out 9556 meters of total drilling works for the first three months of this year.

In addition, in March 5 new wells were put into operation and 10 - from the beginning of 2016.