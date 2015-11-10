SOCAR: Issues on participation in Egyptian plants discussed

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt is a huge market of oil and oil products consumption and this market develops well at present. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) provides this country with large volume of crude oil and oil products.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, the SOCAR President told reporters about the meetings, which were held in Egypt: "Egypt is provided with more than 1 million support".

Mr.Abdullayev emphasized the discussions held on issues regarding possible participation of Azerbaijan in the Egyptian plants in the meeting: We held more large-scale discussions now. Our participation in the Egyptian plants, refining process and other issues discussed.

Mr.Abdullayev, visiting Egypt yesterday met with Prime Minister of this country, Ismail Sherif in Cairo.