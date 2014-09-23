SOCAR increases oil production by 1%

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan produced 5,617 million tons of oil in January-August 2014.

Report informs, oil production increased by 1.04% compared to the same period last year. In August 2014, oil production by SOCAR was 710.1 thousand tons. Generally in Azerbaijan - 3,644 mln tons.

Oil production in Azerbaijan for 8 months of this year amounted to 29,06 mln tons, which is 1.05% less than in January-August 2013.

In 2014, SOCAR plans to produce 8.4 mln tons of oil.

In 2013, total oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 43.48 mln tons, of which 8.314 mln tons were produced by SOCAR.