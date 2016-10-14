SOCAR holds award ceremony of certificates to Summer School 2016 participants

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has today hosted a ceremony of presentation of plastic cards to the Internal Scholarship Program winners and certificates to the Summer School 2016 participants.

Report informs, the ceremony was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, rectors of the higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan, NGO heads, representatives of the company's management.

Firstly, a short film on youth-related projects of SOCAR was demonstrated.

Addressing the ceremony, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev spoke about the projects, implemented in the company under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for quality education to the young generation in accordance with international standards, training of professional personnel, as well as specially stressed importance of the Scholarship Programs, aimed at encouraging youth to modern scientific and practical knowledge. SOCAR President stated that within the Internal Scholarship Program, 19 selection competitions were held so far, also, totally, 1 918 students awarded scholarship by the SOCAR. R.Abdullayev stated popularity of SOCAR Summer School project among youth, which has been holding for Azerbaijani students of local and foreign universities since 2010, as well as appreciated importance of these projects in expansion of the coverage of young people, improving world outlook, obtaining detailed information on the oil industry. Emphasizing successful continuation of the works within the Scholarship Program in order to organize education of talented and promising youths at the leading foreign universities on the specialties required in SOCAR, at the company's expense, SOCAR President said that so far, education of 275 students at the leading universities on this program has been financed. 209 of them successfully completed their grant-holder education and returned and work successfully at SOCAR. Currently, 32 of the grant-holders continue their education.

R. Abdullayev noted that SOCAR Education, Training and Certification Department carries out important works for training highly qualified worker staff for oil industry and other industry fields, establishment of training and education on the specialties according to the international standards. So far, 841 graduates of the training centers, operating under the department were employed at the enterprises and organizations of SOCAR according to the specialties.

R. Abdullayev congratulated 77 students, awarded SOCAR scholarship under the decision of the company's Competition Commission as well as 30 participants of the Summer School-2016 project, wished them further success in their education and future activities.