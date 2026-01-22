SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, the President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a meeting with Amit Khaira, Partner Lead for Oil and Gas at the WEF, "to discuss the evolving landscape of the global energy sector, prevailing challenges, and emerging future perspectives," Najaf said on X, Report informs.

"We emphasized the importance of a just and inclusive energy transition, the continued role of traditional energy producers during this period, and how Azerbaijan demonstrates that a hydrocarbon-producing economy can actively pursue decarbonization while safeguarding energy security," the SOCAR president wrote on X.

In this context, Rovshan Najaf also highlighted the achievement of SOCAR Carbamide, which has been recognized with the prestigious WEF Digital Lighthouse Award, and once again expressed appreciation to the World Economic Forum for this recognition and for its continued leadership in promoting innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable industrial practices.