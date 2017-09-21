SOCAR gets 1.6 bln cum of gas from 'Shah Deniz' this year

 Top
    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has received 0.97 bln cubic meters of gas. 

    Report informs, Rahman Gurbanov, SOCAR Vice President for Oil, Gas Transportation and Gas Facilities, stated in the article published by the Iki Sahil newspaper's special edition dedicated to the Day of Oilmen.

    According to him, SOCAR received 1.96 bln cum of gas from "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) fields block: "1.6 billion cubic meters of gas produced from "Shah Deniz" gas condensate field was purchased by SOCAR".

    He also noted that in 2016, SOCAR sold 11 billion cum of gas: "From 9.7 billion cum gas in the domestic market, 4.3 bln cum was sold to "Azərenerji" OJSC, 3.1 bln cum to the population, 2.3 bln cum to other consumers. SOCAR gas export has made 1.3 billion cubic meters". 

