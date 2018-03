Baku. 12 October. REPORT The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 4457,8 million cubic meters of natural gas in January- September.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 498,7 million of this volume was extracted in September.

In reporting period, volume of gas production in Azerbaijan was 21 118,1 million cubic meters. 2 414 mln cubic meters of it extracted in September.