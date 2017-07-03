SOCAR exported 316,000 tons of diesel fuel

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 52 640 tons of diesel fuel and 3 479 tons of aircraft fuel in June 2017.

Report informs citing SOCAR, also the company exported 7 471 tons of high pressure polyethylene, 286 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 6 201 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 5 149 tons of propylene and 3 152 tons of butylene butadiene fraction.

Totally, in January-June 2017, 315 554 tons of diesel fuel, 24 085 tons of jet fuel, 117 tons of furnace oil, 47 811 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 5 819 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 34 301 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 22 157 tons of propilen and 15 319 tons of butylene, butadiene fraction exported.

In June 2017, price of esterified gasoline in the world market made (1 ton) 486,51 USD, jet fuel 444,80 USD, diesel fuel - 409,64 USD, 1% sulfur fuel oil - 286,89 USD, high-pressure polyethylene - 1 175 USD, butylene butadiene fraction - 502,90 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 486,51 USD, propylene – 840 EUR/ton, absolute isopropyl alcohol 1467,50 EUR.

Last month, Brent crude oil was sold for 46,53 USD/barrel in the world markets, Urals for 45,97 USD/barrel, BTC FOB Ceyhan for 47,51 USD.