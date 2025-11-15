SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projects

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has met with John Wallace, Chairman and CEO of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the companies' successful cooperation in calculating and assessing hydrocarbon reserves and optimizing oil and gas field development plans.

The parties reviewed the implementation of joint projects.

During the meeting, the parties were briefed on projects implemented by SOCAR in line with its strategic goals and the results achieved. New opportunities for cooperation in reserve assessment, innovative technologies, and digitalization were also discussed.