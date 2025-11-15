Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projects

    Energy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 12:38
    SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projects

    Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has met with John Wallace, Chairman and CEO of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

    Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the companies' successful cooperation in calculating and assessing hydrocarbon reserves and optimizing oil and gas field development plans.

    The parties reviewed the implementation of joint projects.

    During the meeting, the parties were briefed on projects implemented by SOCAR in line with its strategic goals and the results achieved. New opportunities for cooperation in reserve assessment, innovative technologies, and digitalization were also discussed.

    Rovshan Najaf SOCAR John Wallace DeGolyer and MacNaughton cooperation
    Photo
    SOCAR və "DeGolyer and MacNaughton" şirkəti əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    SOCAR и DeGolyer and MacNaughton обсудили реализацию совместных проектов

    Latest News

    13:00

    KMG, Uzbekneftegaz ink agreement on Zharkyn project in Kazakhstan

    Energy
    12:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to Palestine

    Foreign policy
    12:38
    Photo

    SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projects

    Energy
    12:25

    US military planning for divided Gaza with ‘green zone' secured by international, Israeli troops

    Other countries
    12:14
    Photo

    Filming of VIVANT series successfully completed in Azerbaijan with support of Baku Media Center

    Cultural policy
    12:08

    Nigar Arpadarai participates in parliamentary meeting within COP30

    COP29
    12:03
    Photo

    Western Azerbaijan Community holding int'l conference on right of return

    Foreign policy
    11:51

    Masato Kanda: ADB to support Azerbaijan's transformation into regional hub between Central Asia, Europe

    Infrastructure
    11:30
    Photo

    Mukhtar Babayev: Climate transparency important for fulfilling Paris Agreement commitments

    COP29
    All News Feed