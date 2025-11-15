SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projects
Energy
- 15 November, 2025
- 12:38
Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has met with John Wallace, Chairman and CEO of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Report informs referring to SOCAR.
Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the companies' successful cooperation in calculating and assessing hydrocarbon reserves and optimizing oil and gas field development plans.
The parties reviewed the implementation of joint projects.
During the meeting, the parties were briefed on projects implemented by SOCAR in line with its strategic goals and the results achieved. New opportunities for cooperation in reserve assessment, innovative technologies, and digitalization were also discussed.
Latest News
13:00
KMG, Uzbekneftegaz ink agreement on Zharkyn project in KazakhstanEnergy
12:54
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to PalestineForeign policy
12:38
Photo
SOCAR, DeGolyer and MacNaughton mull joint projectsEnergy
12:25
US military planning for divided Gaza with ‘green zone' secured by international, Israeli troopsOther countries
12:14
Photo
Filming of VIVANT series successfully completed in Azerbaijan with support of Baku Media CenterCultural policy
12:08
Nigar Arpadarai participates in parliamentary meeting within COP30COP29
12:03
Photo
Western Azerbaijan Community holding int'l conference on right of returnForeign policy
11:51
Masato Kanda: ADB to support Azerbaijan's transformation into regional hub between Central Asia, EuropeInfrastructure
11:30
Photo