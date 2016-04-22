 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR: Risky works limited due to weather conditions

    Company carried out all necessary security measures in advance

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Due to strong wind currently observed in Baku city and Absheron peninsula, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has made meteorological warning to its employees in advance as usual, that work at offshore plaforms.

    Report was told by the SOCAR spokesperson Nizamaddin Guliyev.

    N.Guliyev said that due to weather conditions, all necessary security measures have been carried out in advance, dangerous works limited and currently everything is in normal order. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi