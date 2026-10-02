SOCAR completes first-ever 3D OBN seismic survey in Caspian Sea

Stay up to date with the top news!

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has successfully completed its first-ever 3D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey in the shallow-water section of the Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea.

According to Report, citing SOCAR's Azneft Production Union, the survey covered an area of 247.6 square kilometers.

The high-resolution data obtained from the study will enable a more detailed assessment of geological formations, tectonic faults, and reservoir structures, while also improving the field's geological model and refining future drilling targets.

The project represents an important step in SOCAR's efforts to expand the use of advanced geophysical technologies in the Caspian Sea and to more accurately assess the future potential of long-producing fields through modern technological solutions.