Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy

    Individual sports
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 12:04
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy

    Members of Azerbaijan's trampoline gymnastics national team won five gold medals and one silver medal at the 5th Aere Trampoline Cup international tournament held in Riccione, Italy, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.

    The athletes secured medals in both synchronized and individual events.

    In the synchronized competition, Omar Gasimli and Muhammad Hasanli claimed the gold medal in the 13-14 age category with a score of 45.170.

    In the 15-16 age category, Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Farhad Mustafayev finished first with 45.390 points.

    In the 17-21 age category, Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Mahsudov won gold with a score of 50.730.

    In the individual events, Huseyn Abbasov captured gold with 57.950 points, while Ammar Bakhshaliyev earned gold with 53.300 points.

    Muhammad Hasanli claimed the silver medal with a score of 49.290.

    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win five golds and one silver in Italy

    Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation trampoline gymnastics Azerbaijani gymnasts Gold medal Silver medal
    Photo
    Azərbaycan gimnastları İtaliyada 5 qızıl, 1 gümüş medal qazanıblar
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