Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Trump: US won't impose diesel export ban

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 11:28
    Trump: US won't impose diesel export ban

    The United States would not impose a diesel export ban, US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House before departing for Alabama, Report informs via Reuters.

    Trump said the plan was never really on the table, even though in the past two weeks he said several times that such a ban was under consideration, and that ​he supported the idea.

    "Europe has a lot of diesel, and they're going to be making a major world contribution, and so are we. And ⁠we're not going to be doing the export ban. We're going to be doing what we're supposed to do," Trump said.

    Earlier, Trump had stated that European countries had agreed to release significant quantities of diesel fuel from their reserves.

    Donald Trump United States of America Diesel fuel export restrictions
    Tramp: ABŞ dizel yanacağının ixracına qadağa qoymayacaq
    Трамп: США не будут вводить запрет на экспорт дизельного топлива
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