Trump: US won't impose diesel export ban
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- 03 October, 2026
- 11:28
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The United States would not impose a diesel export ban, US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House before departing for Alabama, Report informs via Reuters.
Trump said the plan was never really on the table, even though in the past two weeks he said several times that such a ban was under consideration, and that he supported the idea.
"Europe has a lot of diesel, and they're going to be making a major world contribution, and so are we. And we're not going to be doing the export ban. We're going to be doing what we're supposed to do," Trump said.
Earlier, Trump had stated that European countries had agreed to release significant quantities of diesel fuel from their reserves.
Tramp: ABŞ dizel yanacağının ixracına qadağa qoymayacaq
Трамп: США не будут вводить запрет на экспорт дизельного топлива
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