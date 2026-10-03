Sugovushan SHPPs generated nearly 62M kWh in five years

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Sugovushan small hydroelectric power plants (SHPPs) have generated 61.6 million kWh of electricity over the past five years.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 hydropower plants, located on the Tartar River, resumed operations following reconstruction on October 3, 2021.

The derivation-type Sugovushan-1 SHPP, with a total capacity of 4.8 MW, and Sugovushan-2 SHPP, with a total capacity of 3 MW, have together produced 61.6 million kWh of electricity since then.

From their reopening through October 2026, Sugovushan-1 generated 34.2 million kWh, while Sugovushan-2 produced 27.4 million kWh of electricity.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the development of renewable energy sources in the liberated territories contributes to the expansion of green energy, environmental protection, and the creation of a cleaner urban environment.