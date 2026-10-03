Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Sugovushan SHPPs generated nearly 62M kWh in five years

    Energy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 12:23
    Sugovushan SHPPs generated nearly 62M kWh in five years

    The Sugovushan small hydroelectric power plants (SHPPs) have generated 61.6 million kWh of electricity over the past five years.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 hydropower plants, located on the Tartar River, resumed operations following reconstruction on October 3, 2021.

    The derivation-type Sugovushan-1 SHPP, with a total capacity of 4.8 MW, and Sugovushan-2 SHPP, with a total capacity of 3 MW, have together produced 61.6 million kWh of electricity since then.

    From their reopening through October 2026, Sugovushan-1 generated 34.2 million kWh, while Sugovushan-2 produced 27.4 million kWh of electricity.

    The Ministry of Energy noted that the development of renewable energy sources in the liberated territories contributes to the expansion of green energy, environmental protection, and the creation of a cleaner urban environment.

    Sugovushan Small hydroelectric power plants Ministry of Energy
    Suqovuşan KSES-lərində 5 ildə 62 milyon kVt/saata yaxın elektrik enerjisi istehsal edilib
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