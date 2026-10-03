Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan U-20 team to face Moldova in friendly today

    Football
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 11:45
    Azerbaijan U-20 team to face Moldova in friendly today

    Azerbaijan's under-20 national football team, currently holding a training camp in Gabala, will play a friendly match today.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rui Jorge will face Moldova's U-20 national team.

    The match at the Gabala City Stadium will kick off at 18:00 (GMT+4).

    During the Gabala training camp, Azerbaijan's U-20 team will also take on Japan on October 6.

    Football Azerbaijan U20 national football team Moldova
    Azərbaycanın U-20 millisi yoldaşlıq oyununda bu gün Moldova ilə qarşılaşacaq
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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