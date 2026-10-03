Azerbaijan U-20 team to face Moldova in friendly today
Football
- 03 October, 2026
- 11:45
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's under-20 national football team, currently holding a training camp in Gabala, will play a friendly match today.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rui Jorge will face Moldova's U-20 national team.
The match at the Gabala City Stadium will kick off at 18:00 (GMT+4).
During the Gabala training camp, Azerbaijan's U-20 team will also take on Japan on October 6.
Latest News
23:56
Video
Euronews highlights tourism impact of 10th Azerbaijan Grand PrixFormula 1
23:41
Türkiye, Pakistan to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under defense pactOther countries
23:30
Lithuania, Poland prepare joint emergency evacuation planOther countries
23:12
Rashad Nabiyev highlights President Ilham Aliyev's support for Azerbaijani judoIndividual sports
22:39
Armenia, Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri-Kars power lineRegion
22:24
Iran, Armenia discuss TRIPP, energy and regional infrastructureRegion
22:15
Azerbaijan, Nigeria discuss expanding political and economic tiesForeign policy
22:07
Azerbaijani, Tajik ambassadors discuss bilateral ties and Middle CorridorInfrastructure
22:05
Video