Azerbaijan U-20 team to face Moldova in friendly today

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Azerbaijan's under-20 national football team, currently holding a training camp in Gabala, will play a friendly match today.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rui Jorge will face Moldova's U-20 national team.

The match at the Gabala City Stadium will kick off at 18:00 (GMT+4).

During the Gabala training camp, Azerbaijan's U-20 team will also take on Japan on October 6.