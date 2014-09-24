SOCAR commissioned well in shallow water "Guneshli"

Baku. September 24. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) after carrying out geological events has commissioned well in the shallow part of the offshore field "Guneshli".

Report informs, referring to the SOCAR, well #245 was previously drilled in offshore platform #13. Its debit comprises 6 tons of condensate and 120 thousand cubic meters of gas per day after carrying out geological events.

Development of the shallow part of "Guneshli" conducted since 1980. Field provides up to 65% of all SOCAR’s oil.