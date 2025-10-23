SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovation
Energy
- 23 October, 2025
- 16:01
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Norway's ABB have held discussions on energy transition, digitalization, and the use of innovative technologies for resource management, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
The talks took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ABB's Vice President for Northern Europe, Tor Ove Lussand.
During the meeting, the Norwegian side was briefed on the modernization of Azerbaijan's energy industry, efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and joint green energy projects implemented with international partners.
Latest News
17:38
Ecuador appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:29
Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to PolandAIC
17:25
Photo
Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institutionSocial security
17:17
Photo
Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-endForeign policy
17:14
Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for UkraineOther countries
16:58
Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026Finance
16:46
Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian rouletteIncident
16:42
Video
Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayorRegion
16:30