SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovation

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Norway's ABB have held discussions on energy transition, digitalization, and the use of innovative technologies for resource management, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

The talks took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ABB's Vice President for Northern Europe, Tor Ove Lussand.

During the meeting, the Norwegian side was briefed on the modernization of Azerbaijan's energy industry, efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and joint green energy projects implemented with international partners.