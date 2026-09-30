SOCAR and Halliburton discuss potential cooperation in oil and gas

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Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and US-based Halliburton have discussed potential cooperation in oil and gas field development, improving production efficiency, digitalization and the deployment of innovative technologies.

According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Halliburton Eastern Hemisphere President Rami Yassine.

During the meeting, the sides noted Halliburton's successful long-term operations in Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between the companies. They also considered opportunities to expand their partnership on projects implemented by SOCAR in Azerbaijan and other countries.

Najaf briefed the guest on SOCAR's work to introduce digitalization and artificial intelligence solutions. In this regard, the sides highlighted the inclusion of SOCAR's Urea Plant in the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.