SOCAR and "Gazprom" to discuss technical details of gas contract

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian "Gazprom" and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to discuss the technical details of the contract on purchase and sale of gas in the swap mode.

Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters Thursday.

Mr.Abdullayev said that date of signing of the deal is not yet known: "As you know, the Russian gas is intended for injection into reservoirs, capacity of oil production in the future and to maximize the storage capacity available."

Russian "Gazprom" will supply to Azerbaijan 10 million cubic meters of gas a day and 2 billion cubic meters per year. This gas will be pumped into the gas storage of SOCAR. Starting next year, the gas will be supplied for the needs of Dagestan.

Since 2010, SOCAR supplies gas to the south of Russia. With the increasing demand for gas in the country in the period from late 2014 to early 2015 gas supplies to Russia suspended.