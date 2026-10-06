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    Siemens Energy: Germany and Azerbaijan can expand cooperation in digital energy

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:49
    Siemens Energy: Germany and Azerbaijan can expand cooperation in digital energy

    The development of digital energy systems could become an important area of cooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan, Frederik Doye, Senior Vice President and head of Siemens Energy's European operations, said during a panel session held as part of the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the partnership between Germany and Azerbaijan is currently largely focused on fuel exports to Germany, but the countries have an opportunity to take cooperation to a new level given the growing role of electricity.

    Doye noted the significant potential of renewable energy sources, including offshore wind, solar and onshore wind power, not only in Azerbaijan but across the region as a whole.

    "This could be an extremely important step toward bringing our countries closer together," he said.

    Speaking about the development of energy systems, Doye stressed the need for their digitalization. According to him, the existing energy systems in Germany and many other European countries were built around 50 years ago.

    Frederik Doye Siemens Energy Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    "Siemens Energy": Almaniya və Azərbaycan rəqəmsal energetikada əməkdaşlığı genişləndirə bilər
    Siemens Energy: Германия и Азербайджан могут расширить сотрудничество в цифровой энергетике
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