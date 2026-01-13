Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's transition to green energy to take cooperation with Italy to new level

Italian companies are actively participating in renewable energy projects being implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Italian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential is not limited to the Caspian Sea:

"In the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the solar and wind energy potential exceeds 10,000 megawatts. These territories have already been declared 'green energy zones,' and large-scale projects have already begun. Italian companies are also prominent in these projects. For example, Ansaldo Energia is actively involved in the construction of substations and the restoration of energy infrastructure in the liberated territories. We believe that Azerbaijan's transition to green energy will take our cooperation with Italy to a new level. We will be not only a supplier of traditional energy resources, but also an important partner in the development of the green energy of the future."

The minister emphasized that significant opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy also exist in agriculture, industry, transport, and logistics: "Italy's advanced technologies and Azerbaijan's favorable business environment enable us to achieve joint success in these areas as well."