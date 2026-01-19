Serbia to continue buying Azerbaijani oil - EXCLUSIVE
Energy
- 19 January, 2026
- 13:21
Serbia plans to continue purchasing Azerbaijani oil on the open market, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljević told Report.
He stated that Serbia previously purchased approximately €520 million worth of Azerbaijani oil annually, and Belgrade plans to maintain similar purchase volumes this year.
"We intend to continue purchasing Azerbaijani oil on the open market, as we did previously," the ambassador said.
Regarding NIS (Serbian multinational oil and gas company), the diplomat stated that the Russian stake in the company's ownership structure will be sold to Hungarian and other partners.
Latest News
14:06
Photo
Azerbaijani fencers win two bronze medals in Ankara tournamentIndividual sports
14:04
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan publishes materials about January 20 tragedyForeign policy
13:50
Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
13:38
Azerbaijan, Serbia to hold political consultations on February 3Foreign policy
13:29
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits MESOB One-Stop Service Center in EthiopiaForeign policy
13:21
Serbia to continue buying Azerbaijani oil - EXCLUSIVEEnergy
13:11
Photo
Video
Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of MartyrsDomestic policy
12:46
Gold prices reach record high of about $4,700 per ounceBusiness
12:44