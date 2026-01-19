Serbia to continue buying Azerbaijani oil - EXCLUSIVE

Serbia plans to continue purchasing Azerbaijani oil on the open market, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljević told Report.

He stated that Serbia previously purchased approximately €520 million worth of Azerbaijani oil annually, and Belgrade plans to maintain similar purchase volumes this year.

"We intend to continue purchasing Azerbaijani oil on the open market, as we did previously," the ambassador said.

Regarding NIS (Serbian multinational oil and gas company), the diplomat stated that the Russian stake in the company's ownership structure will be sold to Hungarian and other partners.