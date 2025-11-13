Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    S&P upgrades SOCAR's credit rating to 'BB'

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 10:29
    S&P upgrades SOCAR's credit rating to 'BB'

    S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from "BB-" to "BB," Report informs.

    "A clearer financial policy and improved transparency adds visibility to SOCAR's credit profile. We revised our assessment of the company's governance and financial policy, which affected our view of its SACP, to ‘bb-' from ‘b'," reads the message.

    "The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SOCAR's liquidity will remain manageable, thanks to its sizable cash balances that together with cash flows cover near-term maturities, and the government's willingness to provide extraordinary and ongoing support will stay solid. It also reflects our anticipation there will be no major delays, cost overruns, or operating issues at the company's capex projects and core operations and no major changes in SOCAR's very strong link with the government.

    In our base-case scenario, we anticipate S&P Global Ratings-adjusted FFO to debt of 12%-15% in 2025-2027 and slightly above 20% if accounting for the cash."

    S&P Global Ratings SOCAR Azerbaijan
    "S&P" SOCAR-ın kredit reytinqini "BB" səviyyəsinə yüksəldib
    S&P повысило кредитный рейтинг SOCAR до уровня "BB"

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijan, IFC discuss attracting private investors to AZAL, Baku Shipyard

    Infrastructure
    10:29

    S&P upgrades SOCAR's credit rating to 'BB'

    Energy
    10:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

    Foreign policy
    10:11
    Video

    Foreign nationals who filmed inappropriate videos at Alley of Martyrs in Baku brought to court

    Incident
    10:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2025

    Business
    09:48

    Price of Azerbaijani oil falls by over $2

    Energy
    09:36

    Azerbaijan mulls future water management plans with EBRD

    Finance
    09:28

    EIA maintains Azerbaijan's 2025 daily oil production forecast

    Energy
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.11.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed