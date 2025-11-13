Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    S&P forecasts SOCAR's investment to grow to 3B manats per year in 2025-2027

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:26
    S&P forecasts SOCAR's investment to grow to 3B manats per year in 2025-2027

    According to the baseline scenario of the S&P Global Ratings, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)'s capital expenditures in 2025-2027 will amount to approximately 3 billion manats ($1.764 billion) annually, exceeding the figures for the past two years, Report informs referring to S&P.

    "The nearly completed Shah Deniz 2 project and Shah Deniz Compression project signed earlier this year illustrate this ongoing effort to increase production output through further investments. Given that upstream is the segment contributing the most to SOCAR's EBITDA and has been the core of its operations, we would expect investments to fund new projects in undeveloped areas of the country or develop existing ones. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate S&P Global Ratings-adjusted FFO to debt of 12%-15% in 2025-2027 and slightly above 20% if accounting for the cash. However, we anticipate relatively high investments of 3 billion manats per year, with positive FOCF of about 1 billion manats ($588.2 million)," reads the message.

    S&P Global Ratings SOCAR Shah Deniz
    "S&P" 2025-2027-ci illərdə SOCAR-ın investisiyalarının ildə 3 milyard manata yüksələcəyini gözləyir
    S&P прогнозирует рост инвестиций SOCAR до 3 млрд манатов в год в 2025-2027 годах

    Latest News

    12:08

    Baku office of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Bodies of all servicemen killed in Turkish plane crash found

    Region
    11:57

    Nearly 40 Azerbaijani students denied entry to Moldova to be repatriated – OFFICIAL

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Kyrgyzstan expects Azerbaijan to join next year's Issyk-Kul Forum

    Foreign policy
    11:43
    Photo

    International сonference organized by AMADA opens in Baku

    Individual sports
    11:34

    Tajik minister highlights culture's unifying role in Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    11:29

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan to initiate UN resolution on contribution of Islamic civilization of Central Asia to education

    Other countries
    11:26

    S&P forecasts SOCAR's investment to grow to 3B manats per year in 2025-2027

    Energy
    11:23

    SMS: Attraction of highly skilled migrants contributes to Azerbaijan's development

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed