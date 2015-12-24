Richard Morningstar: If SGC project not be realized, it will please Russia

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian gas transportation to EU markets through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will depend on many factors. First agreement must be reached on the nuclear issue and to lift the sanctions.

Report informs, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Director of the Global Energy Center at the Atlantic Council, Richard Morningstar said in an interview with www.naturalgaseurope.com.

Former ambassador named SGC "a successful reality," noting that it is not the only source of energy security: "SGC is of great importance for Europe. Naturally, the West has always supported the implementation of such projects. In the 90s of the last century the West had the necessary support for the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline."

According to R.Morningstar, if the SGC project not be realized, it will please Russia: "With regard to Iran's participation in this project, we do not know what official Tehran wants. We have to wait to find it out."