Qaradagh solar plant marks 1 billion kWh milestone

A ceremony has been held to mark the production of 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity at the 230 MW Qaradagh Solar Power Plant, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji OJSC, and the UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar.

Commissioned in 2023, Qaradagh SPP is Azerbaijan's first large-scale international investment project in the renewable energy sector and plays a key role in the country's green energy transition. Over two years, the plant has helped save around 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and has prevented 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

During the ceremony, a symbolic certificate was signed by Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, and Rustam Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of Azerenerji. The certificate was then presented to Masdar's Chief Operating Officer, Abdulaziz Alobaidli.

Qaradagh SPP produces approximately 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually-enough to supply green energy to around 110,000 households.