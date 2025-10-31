Price of Azeri Light crude drops to $65.95 per barrel

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has fallen by $0.29, or 0.43%, settling at $65.95 on the world market, Report informs, citing a source in the oil sector.

According to trading results, the December futures price for Brent crude stood at $65.25 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $0.33, or 0.5%, to $63.87 per barrel.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.