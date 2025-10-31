Price of Azeri Light crude drops to $65.95 per barrel
Energy
- 31 October, 2025
- 09:05
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has fallen by $0.29, or 0.43%, settling at $65.95 on the world market, Report informs, citing a source in the oil sector.
According to trading results, the December futures price for Brent crude stood at $65.25 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $0.33, or 0.5%, to $63.87 per barrel.
For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Latest News
10:39
Researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele highlights brutal torture under Belgian rule in CongoForeign policy
10:21
Abbas Abbasov: Facts of Belgian colonialism cannot be erased from historyForeign policy
10:04
Jean-Michel Brun: Revival of DR Congo to mark beginning of new era for AfricaOther
09:52
Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss innovative economic growth modelsICT
09:42
Photo
Conference on Belgian colonialism and accountability gets underway in BakuForeign policy
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (31.10.2025)Finance
09:35
Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation heldCultural policy
09:33
Photo
Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiativeSocial security
09:19