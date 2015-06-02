President of SOCAR meets Iraqi Oil Minister

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met Minister of Oil of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, Mr. Abdullayev said the visit of Iraqi Minister to the country would contribute to development of ties between the two countries.

Adil Abdul-Mahdi said oil and gas field had an important place in the economy of Azerbaijan and Iraq, saying both states had a great experience in the relevant sphere. The Minister also added oil strategy has an important role in development of Azerbaijan, saying they commemorated the memory of founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani State, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He noted energy policy which granted socio-economic successes to Azerbaijan, was continued successfully under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The Minister provided an insight into current state of oil-gas industry of Iraq, saying renewing the infrastructure included to priorities of the country. He noted they were interested in cooperation with SOCAR.

Rovnag Abdullayev said there were wide opportunities for cooperation.