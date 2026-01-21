President Ilham Aliyev: Resources we had allowed us to increase our economic performance, improve living standards of people
Energy
- 21 January, 2026
- 08:13
"For many years, for us, the number one priority was the energy sector, because the resources we had allowed us to increase our economic performance and improve the living standards of the people," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.
"Today, most of the energy portfolio is done. Yes, we continue, and definitely we will have more to offer to international markets. But of course, the priority is the non-energy sector, the non-oil and gas sector," the head of state emphasized.
