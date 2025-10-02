Parviz Shahbazov: Trans-Caspian Corridor to ensure large-scale supplies of green energy from Azerbaijan, Central Asia

The integration of production and import hubs across a broad geography from Asia to Europe is a key element of Azerbaijan's emerging green energy platform, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 16th Kazenergy Eurasian Forum "A New Energy Order: Focus on Middle Powers," Report informs.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan's current large-scale efforts in renewable energy are aimed not only at increasing the share of these resources in the domestic energy system to approximately 40% by 2030, but also at establishing regional and global partnerships.

"Intensive work is underway to ensure the supply of 4 gigawatts of the 6 gigawatts of wind and solar energy to be generated onshore and offshore Azerbaijan by 2032 through the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor to Europe," the minister emphasized.

Shahbazov also noted that work is currently underway on the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor projects, both directly from Nakhchivan and through Armenia.

"These projects, connecting the South Caucasus with Türkiye and Europe, also have the potential to become a bridge between Central Asia and these regions. We view the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor as a key element of a comprehensive, integrated green energy platform encompassing these regions. This vision envisions large-scale supplies of renewable energy from Azerbaijan and Central Asia to the Turkish and European markets, the integration of production and import hubs across a broad geography from Asia to Europe, and the management and balancing of variable renewable energy generation," the minister emphasized.

He noted that given the fiber-optic component of these projects, the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, along with other interconnectors, will not only enhance energy and environmental security but also strengthen digital and transport connectivity, further enhancing the geostrategic importance of the countries along the Middle Corridor.

"We are confident that our partnership will make a significant contribution to achieving Central Asia's goals for renewable energy development, strengthening the region's energy security as a whole, and supporting the global energy transition," the minister added.