Parviz Shahbazov: Khizi-Absheron WPP will be ready for operation soon
Energy
- 31 October, 2025
- 15:50
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov reviewed the construction work underway at the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, Report informs.
"We got acquainted with the latest construction works carried out in Absheron and Khizi areas of 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant. The plant will be ready for operation soon," Shahbazov wrote on X.
