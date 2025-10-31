Parviz Shahbazov: Khizi-Absheron WPP will be ready for operation soon

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    31 October, 2025
    Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov reviewed the construction work underway at the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, Report informs.

    "We got acquainted with the latest construction works carried out in Absheron and Khizi areas of 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant. The plant will be ready for operation soon," Shahbazov wrote on X.

