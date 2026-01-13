Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Over 54 bcm of gas delivered to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 11:27
    More than 54.3 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to date, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku, Report informs.

    He stressed that cooperation with Italy within the Southern Gas Corridor contributes to Europe's energy security, including that of Italy. "So far, TAP has supplied Europe with 54.3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 45.4 billion cubic meters were delivered to Italy," the minister noted.

    Shahbazov also said that regional green energy corridor initiatives linking Azerbaijan with Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe open new prospects for Azerbaijan–Italy relations. He added that Italy's CESI company is acting as a consulting partner in preparing feasibility studies for the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe and Central Asia–Azerbaijan green energy corridor projects.

