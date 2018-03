Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Methanol LLC, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), produced more than 140,000 tons of methanol in January-July, 2017.

Report was informed in the company.

Notably, currently, SOCAR Methanol LLC, the only methanol producer in the country, conducts research on the production of new products designed for end-users under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.