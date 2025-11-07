Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    OPEC Fund delegation visits Area-1 wind farm in Azerbaijan's Gobustan

    Energy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 14:45
    While on mission in Azerbaijan, the OPEC Fund for International Development delegation led by President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa visited the Area-1 (Gobustan) wind farm, developed by ACWA Power and co-financed with a $50 million loan from the OPEC Fund, Report informs.

    "Part of the 240.5 MW Khizi–Absheron wind power development, this milestone project is the country's first large-scale, independently developed renewable energy investment. It will generate enough clean electricity to power more than 300,000 households and cut carbon emissions by about 400,000 tons per year," OPEC Fund wrote on X.

    "The OPEC Fund is proud to be a key partner in the Khizi–Absheron Wind Power Project, supporting Azerbaijan's renewable energy transition and encouraging greater foreign investment and private sector participation," reads the statement.

    OPEC Fondu: "Xızı-Abşeron" KES Azərbaycanın enerji keçidinə doğru atdığı mühüm addımdır"
    Фонд ОПЕК: ВЭС Хызы-Абшерон - важный шаг Азербайджана к энергопереходу

