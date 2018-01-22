OPEC+ deal fulfilled by 107% last year

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC+ countries have fulfilled their commitments by 107% last year.
Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, said a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ in Oman.
The statement also says, OPEC+ at the end of December has fulfilled its obligations by a record 129%.
Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said his country fulfilled its obligations by more than 100%. The minister also underlined that in case of suspension of the deal, Russia will gradually increase output.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
Share in Facebook