 Top
    Close photo mode

    OPEC+ deal fulfilled by 107% last year

    © REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC+ countries have fulfilled their commitments by 107% last year.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, said a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ in Oman.

    The statement also says, OPEC+ at the end of December has fulfilled its obligations by a record 129%. 

    Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said his country fulfilled its obligations by more than 100%. The minister also underlined that in case of suspension of the deal, Russia will gradually increase output.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi