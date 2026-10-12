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    OPEC cuts 2026 oil demand growth forecast to 400,000 bpd

    Energy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:23
    OPEC cuts 2026 oil demand growth forecast to 400,000 bpd

    OPEC has lowered its oil demand growth forecast for this year to 400,000 barrels per day from 1.4 million at the start of the year, Haitham al-Ghais, Secretary General of the organisation says, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    However, OPEC expects the deferred demand to materialise in 2027, when it anticipates pent-up demand.

    OPEC Global oil demand
    ОПЕК снизила прогноз роста спроса на нефть в 2026 году
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