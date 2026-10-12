OPEC cuts 2026 oil demand growth forecast to 400,000 bpd
Energy
- 12 October, 2026
- 14:23
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OPEC has lowered its oil demand growth forecast for this year to 400,000 barrels per day from 1.4 million at the start of the year, Haitham al-Ghais, Secretary General of the organisation says, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
However, OPEC expects the deferred demand to materialise in 2027, when it anticipates pent-up demand.
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