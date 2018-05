Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In world market, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil fell by 4.36% or 2.36 dollars to 54.11 dollars, Report informs. In the stock market, Brent crude oil price fell again. Brent crude fell by 3.22% or 1.91 dollars amounting 59.27 dollars.

According to forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains in the current situation by the end of the year, in 2014, the average oil price will be 62 dollars per barrel.