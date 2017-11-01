Oil price can return to $100/ bbl in 2020

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Oil price fall can end next year and may return to 100/ bbl in 2020.

Report informs, research of the Russian National Rating Agency says.

It was reported that due to the low prices in the last three years, companies have dramatically reduced their investment programs, which could lead to a global crisis in the global raw material market in 2018.

According to forecast, already in 2017 the revenues of the Russian federal budget from oil and gas sector will return and even exceed the level of 2015.