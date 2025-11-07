Oil output from Azerbaijan's Oil Rocks reaches 181.8 million tons

As of November 1, 181.8 million tons of oil and 14.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been produced from the Oil Rocks field operated by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Report informs, citing SOCAR.

According to the company, about 70% of SOCAR's oil and gas production is sent to the shore from this field.

Oil Rocks is the world's first offshore oil platform. "On November 7, 1949, the first oil extracted here marked a new era in Azerbaijan's and the world's energy history. Since that day, Oil Rocks has played a crucial role in the development of the country's oil and gas industry.

"Located 110 km east of Baku and 50 km southeast of Pirallahi Island, the area saw its first exploration well drilled in 1949, which produced 100 tons of oil per day on November 7, laying the foundation for offshore industrial oil extraction worldwide.

"Built on steel piles, Oil Rocks is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the first offshore oil platform. The experience gained here led to the discovery of the Gunashli, Chirag, and Azeri fields, making it a strategic hub connecting the country's oil and gas fields through its infrastructure and communications network," SOCAR says.