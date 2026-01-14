Oil exports via BTC pipeline up 16% in November

Oil exports via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in November 2025 averaged 550,000 barrels per day (b/d).

Report informs, citing sources familiar with the matter, that in November, compared to October, exports via the BTC pipeline increased by 10%, or 49,000 b/d.

However, compared with November 2024, oil transportation via the BTC pipeline in November 2025 decreased by 106,000 b/d, or 16%.

The BTC pipeline was inaugurated on July 13, 2006. It has a total length of 1,768 km: 443 km in Azerbaijan, 249 km in Georgia, and 1,076 km in Türkiye.