Oil exports via BTC increased by 7% in August

Oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline averaged 551,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August 2025, Report informs referring to sources with the knowledge.

In August, compared to July, exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline increased by 7%, or 34,000 bpd.

Compared to August 2024, oil transportation via the BTC in August of this year decreased by 3%, or 18,000 bpd.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline opened on July 13, 2006. Its length is 1,768 km: 443 km in Azerbaijan, 249 km in Georgia, and 1,076 km in Türkiye.