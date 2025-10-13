Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Oil exports via BTC increased by 7% in August

    Energy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 17:24
    Oil exports via BTC increased by 7% in August

    Oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline averaged 551,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August 2025, Report informs referring to sources with the knowledge.

    In August, compared to July, exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline increased by 7%, or 34,000 bpd.

    Compared to August 2024, oil transportation via the BTC in August of this year decreased by 3%, or 18,000 bpd.

    The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline opened on July 13, 2006. Its length is 1,768 km: 443 km in Azerbaijan, 249 km in Georgia, and 1,076 km in Türkiye.

    Avqustda BTC ilə neft ixracı 7 % artıb
    Экспорт нефти по БТД в августе вырос на 7%

