New oil field discovered in Belarus

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ New field with the largest oil reserves discovered in the territory of Belarus. Report informs referring to "Interfax", it was declared by Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus Andrei Kovhuto at a press conference in Minsk.

"More recently a new oil field discovered, which has significant reserves. Now they are being counted. It will be promptly transferred to the mining company "Belorusneft" - Kovhuto said.

He said that the oil field is located in the Pripyat Trougharea (Gomel region).

In total, according to the minister, the country's annual production is about 1.6 million tons of oil.