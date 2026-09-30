Moldova seeks long-term gas supply deals with Azerbaijan and others

Moldova plans to explore opportunities for long-term gas supply contracts, including with Azerbaijan, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said this at a government meeting, Moldpres reports.

"We can prepare for next winter and try to conclude long-term contracts, fixing the price for at least part of the supplies. We will go where the gas is available to find it and deliver it to Moldova - to Qatar, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan," Tofan said.

He noted that negotiations would be difficult because the authorities aim to secure prices below market levels.

The prime minister also said that the gas market remains challenging. According to him, gas was budgeted at 30 euros per megawatt-hour this year, while the current price has exceeded 84 euros per megawatt-hour, equivalent to more than $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

"We cannot control the current price of gas," Tofan said.

He added that the government is also considering increasing energy compensation for households during the winter, depending on available budget resources and support from external partners.