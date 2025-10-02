Mobilization completed for solar projects in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Mobilization work has been completed for several major solar power projects in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Report informs.

According to Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, multiple renewable energy projects are currently underway in the liberated territories.

"At the site of the 240 MW Shafaq Solar Power Plant, being developed jointly with BP, mobilization is complete and construction has already begun," Abdullayev said.

He added that mobilization for two additional 50 MW plants in Jabrayil - Shams and Ufug - has also been finalized, and active construction work is progressing rapidly.