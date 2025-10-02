Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Mobilization completed for solar projects in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 16:23
    Mobilization completed for solar projects in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Mobilization work has been completed for several major solar power projects in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Report informs.

    According to Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, multiple renewable energy projects are currently underway in the liberated territories.

    "At the site of the 240 MW Shafaq Solar Power Plant, being developed jointly with BP, mobilization is complete and construction has already begun," Abdullayev said.

    He added that mobilization for two additional 50 MW plants in Jabrayil - Shams and Ufug - has also been finalized, and active construction work is progressing rapidly.

    Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district solar power projects Javid Abdullayev
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə bərpa olunan enerji sahəsi ilə bağlı görülən işlər açıqlanıb
    В Джебраиле завершена подготовка к строительству новых СЭС

    Latest News

    17:09

    Sahiba Gafarova highlights Azerbaijan's role in amplifying developing nations' voices at COP29

    Foreign policy
    17:03

    Protesters storm Tesla dealership in Paris with flares

    Other countries
    16:47

    Kazakh swimmer: Azerbaijanis are very friendly to foreign athletes

    Individual sports
    16:44

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Guinea

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    KazMunayGas, TPAO mull co-op in oil & gas production

    Energy
    16:39

    Armenian parliament to consider update on 44-day war at closed hearings

    Region
    16:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    Netherlands to lead European drone wall project

    Other countries
    16:34

    Russia, Ukraine conduct another prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    All News Feed