Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor to be held early next year

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the Advisory Councilof the Southern Gas Corridor will be held next February if all projected technical and other works will be solved. Report informs Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that at a briefing for journalists.

N.Aliyev said that the meeting had been proposed to be held in Turkey or Azerbaijan: "I think it would be better to host meeting in Baku. It is late for the end of the year. But we can hold this event next February. I think that we need to control all processes both in Greece and Albania, as well as the in Italy. Therefore, we invite ministers there to see what they do."

According to N.Aliyev works are going in the right order. "A while ago, we met with president of " BP-Azerbaijan " Gordon Birrell. He said that all works in this direction are significantly ahead of planned".