Minister: Oil production in Kazakhstan in 2026 to be approximately 90M tons

Kazakhstan plans to produce approximately 90 million tons of oil in 2026, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told journalists on the sidelines of the 16th KazEnergy Eurasian Forum, Report informs.

"This figure is approximate, as repairs are planned at large fields. Repairs are a complex technological process, especially at giant fields such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan. If repairs are carried out at three fields, this will naturally impact the overall production picture," Akkenzhenov said.

The government expects oil production in Kazakhstan to reach 96.2 million tons by the end of 2025. In 2024, the country produced 87.7 million tons of oil.