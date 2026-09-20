The oil industry has played an important role in the history of Azerbaijan's economic development, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.

According to Report, Jabbarov highlighted the importance of the professionalism and dedication of oil workers in preserving this rich legacy and expanding the country's energy capabilities.

He congratulated Azerbaijan's oil workers on their professional holiday.

"We congratulate all our oil workers on their professional holiday and wish them good health and further success," Jabbarov said.

Thirty-two years ago, on September 20, 1994, the Contract of the Century, which shaped Azerbaijan's future and turned the country into one of the leading players on the global energy map, was signed.

Under an Order signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on August 16, 2001, September 20, the date the agreement was signed, is observed in Azerbaijan as Oil Workers' Day.